Okello Emmanuel
13:38

Bunyoro Kingdom Calls for Protection of Cultural Sites in Albertine Graben

20 Jun 2019, 13:25 Comments 137 Views Kikube, Uganda Human rights Business and finance Environment Updates
CNOOC officials and other people that flocked Kikuube for the Public Hearing.

In short
Bunyoro Culture Minister Hajji Bruhani Kyokuhaire said that a number of sites are threatened, yet there is no deliberate effort to guarantee their protection in the rush for oil.

 

