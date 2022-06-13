Bunyoro Kingdom Demands Museveni’s Intervention Over 1,000 Kyangwali Evictees

In short
Andrew Byakutaga, the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Prime Minister wants the president to intervene and resettle the evictees. According to Byakutaga, the evictees have suffered enough, saying it is only the President who can intervene and reinstate them back on their land since the land is still empty.
Bunyoro Kingdom Demands Museveni’s Intervention Over 1,000 Kyangwali Evictees13 Jun 2022, 09:16 Comments 59 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
Gen.David Muhoozi, Andrew Byakutaga and other Kingdom officials pose for a group photo during the coronation anniversary
In short
Tagged with: Kyangwali evictees bunyoro kingdom museveni
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.