Bunyoro Kingdom Explains Why Five Royals Were Turned From the Palace

Princess Joan Winyi Gafabusa explains that they had gone to visit the Omukama to discuss with him key family issues including land grabbing and mismanagement of kingdom property by some palace officials.
Bunyoro Kingdom Explains Why Five Royals Were Turned From the Palace10 Mar 2021
Omukama Solomon Gafabusa Iguru Flanked by the Omugo Margret Karunga Adyeeri. Photo by Emmanuel Okello
