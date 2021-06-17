Bunyoro Kingdom Offices Closed over Covid-19

In short
Andrew Byakutaga, the Kingdom Prime Minister told Uganda Radio Network in an interview on Thursday morning that they have decided to close all their premises for a period of fourteen days as they monitor the COVID-19 situation.
Bunyoro Kingdom Offices Closed over Covid-1917 Jun 2021, 11:06 Comments 106 Views Hoima, Uganda Health Updates
Andrew Byakutaga, the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Prime minister confirmed the closure of the office premises over COVID-19 to URN .
Tagged with: Bunyoro Kingdom COVID-19 offices
