Bunyoro Kingdom Primier Under Pressure to Resign Over Bugoma Forest Giveaway

The Bunyoro Kingdom leased close to 22 square miles of Bugoma Forest Land to Hoima Sugar to grow sugarcane for 99 years. However, the National Environment Management Authority -NEMA found 13 square miles, out of the 22 square miles, were unfit for sugar plantation; They were in a wetland and forest reserve, which should be conserved.
Andrew Byakutaga, the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Prime Minister. CSOs are demanding for his immediate resignation over Bugoma forest giveaway.
