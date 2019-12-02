In short
Apollo Rwamparo, the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism and Antiquities in Bunyoro Kitara kingdom, says it is rude and unacceptable for government to give away Murchison falls for the construction of a power station yet it is a bio-cultural site.
Bunyoro Kingdom Rejects Proposal to Construct Hydro Power Dam At Murchison Falls. Top story2 Dec 2019, 08:00 Comments 151 Views Hoima, Uganda Misc Tourism Updates
