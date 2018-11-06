Emmanuel Okello
Bunyoro Kingdom Dismisses Letter Disowning New Cabinet Top story

Omukama Iguru flanked by the Omugo during the 24th Empango Coronation Anniversary at the Kingdom palace in Hoima .

The letter came a few days after King Iguru reshuffled his cabinet on October 20th, 2018, almost ten months after he dissolved the old cabinet. In the reshuffle, the Omukama retained Andrew Kirungi Byakutaga as the substantive Prime Minister and minister in charge oil and gas.

 

