Bunyoro Leaders Demand for Establishment of More Ebola Screening Centers

24 Jun 2019, 11:51 Hoima, Uganda Health

In short
Dr. Joseph Ruyonga, the Hoima District Health Officer says they have engaged the Health Ministry and World Health organization-WHO to support them with more logistics to establish more screening centers more especially in Hoima district.

 

