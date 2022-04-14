Okello Emmanuel
11:07

Bunyoro MPs Task Gov’t Over Delayed Resettlement of Flood Victims

14 Apr 2022
Houses submerged by floods at Wanseko landing site.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short
In 2020, more than 3,500 families were displaced after floods resulting from the rising water levels of lake Albert submerged their homes and destroyed property worth millions of shillings at various landing sites.

 

