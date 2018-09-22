Tenison In Bunyoro As Ebola Case Is Reported In Tchoima

Transport boats loaded with passangers from various landing sites that had gone to Tchomia Fish market in Ituri province last Month. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Tchomia is one of the busiest fish Markets in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo that attracts several Ugandan businessmen from the landing sites of Butiaba, Walukoba, Kijangi, Kaiso,Sebigoro, Nkondo, Ndaiga, Ntoroko, Kyehoro and Fofo from the districts of Hoima, Buliisa, Kikuube, Ntoroko and Kagadi to transact fish business in the Market.