Bunyoro Rejects New DPC for Teargassing Catholics and Baganda

23 Oct 2020, 19:22 Comments 135 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Bunyoro Kitara Premier Andrew Byakutaga Addressing Journalists on Friday.

The kingdom has officially written to the Internal Affairs minister and the Inspector General of Uganda Police opposing the posting an officer with questionable discipline to be in charge of law and order in Hoima city, which is the seat of Bunyoro kingdom.

 

