Okello Emmanuel
12:30

Bunyoro Residents Demand Improved Services Before Start of Oil Production

3 Dec 2019, 12:14 Comments 100 Views Hoima, Uganda Education Health Misc Updates

In short
They want the government to improve the education and health services in the area since it will be for the benefit of the residents to prepare themselves to tap up opportunities in the oil and gas sector.

 

Tagged with: Oil and gas bunyoro residents services

