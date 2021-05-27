Ahmed Wetaka
18:57

Bunyoro-Tooro Regional Kadhi Suspended

27 May 2021, 18:46 Comments 285 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Breaking news
Sheikh Irumba preaching during the Eid Al Fitr celebrations at Hoima Boma grounds

Sheikh Irumba preaching during the Eid Al Fitr celebrations at Hoima Boma grounds

In short
“You are hereby suspended from the Office of the Regional Kadhi Bunyoro/Tooro Muslim Region with immediate effect,” reads the May 27th, 2021 letter, a copy of which URN has seen. Adding that,” You are requested to handover all the office equipment including the vehicle….”

 

Tagged with: Irumba Muhmmad, Uganda Muslim Supreme Cou Irumba Muhmmad, Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, Muf

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.