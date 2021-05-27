Bunyoro-Tooro Regional Kadhi Suspended

In short
“You are hereby suspended from the Office of the Regional Kadhi Bunyoro/Tooro Muslim Region with immediate effect,” reads the May 27th, 2021 letter, a copy of which URN has seen. Adding that,” You are requested to handover all the office equipment including the vehicle….”
Bunyoro-Tooro Regional Kadhi Suspended27 May 2021, 18:46 Comments 285 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Irumba Muhmmad, Uganda Muslim Supreme Cou Irumba Muhmmad, Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, Muf
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.