Emmanuel Okello
19:05

Bunyoro Youth Trained to Tap Into Oil and Gas Opportunities

23 Jan 2019, 19:01 Comments 186 Views Hoima, Uganda Business and finance Analysis
Some of the Albertine Youths undergoing the training at Mandela Secondary school. Okello Emmanuel

Some of the Albertine Youths undergoing the training at Mandela Secondary school. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The youth are being trained in financial management, risk management, project management, sales and customer care service and managerial skills among others.

 

Tagged with: youths business skills oil and gas sector

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.