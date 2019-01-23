Bunyoro Youth Trained to Tap Into Oil and Gas Opportunities

In short
The youth are being trained in financial management, risk management, project management, sales and customer care service and managerial skills among others.
Bunyoro Youth Trained to Tap Into Oil and Gas Opportunities23 Jan 2019, 19:01 Comments 186 Views Hoima, Uganda Business and finance Analysis
Some of the Albertine Youths undergoing the training at Mandela Secondary school. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.