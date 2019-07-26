Bunyoro Youths demand active involvement in Oil and Gas

In short
Gilbert Tibasiima, the Buliisa district youth chairperson says there is need for oil companies and Government to link them to procurement and supply opportunities because there are many youth with goods and services but they do not know the procurement process of the oil companies
Bunyoro Youths demand active involvement in Oil and Gas26 Jul 2019, 18:49 Comments 102 Views Hoima, Uganda Business and finance Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Oil and gas Oil companies Youths
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.