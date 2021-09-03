Burundi Rejects EAC COVID-19 Testing System, Denies Cyclists Entry

In short
“When you talk about EAC at this border, (Nemba Border point in Burundi) you will only be told EAC is in Arusha by Mr. Ngobonziza the border manager. We have faced many challenges but this has to be our biggest one yet,” said John Bosco Balongo, the expedition director
Burundi Rejects EAC COVID-19 Testing System, Denies Cyclists Entry3 Sep 2021, 18:40 Comments 121 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Environment Tourism Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.