Samuel Amanya
17:38

Burundian Soldier Intercepted with Two Guns in Kisoro

17 Nov 2021, 17:29 Comments 68 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Security officers in Kisoro town after the arrest of the suspect

Security officers in Kisoro town after the arrest of the suspect

In short
The suspect, identified as Hussein Mbabazi Turinayezu, a resident of Munengwe village in Kibitoki county, Burundi, was arrested on Wednesday while attempting to board a Bismirkan bus from Kisoro, an area that shares a boundary with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Republic of Rwanda in South-Western Uganda

 

Tagged with: Burundian soldier

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.