Buruuli Chiefdom Struggles To Raise Funds for Palace Construction

The Chiefdom first launched the campaign to mobilize funds to construct the palace in 2012 but the efforts yielded no results. In 2020, Buruuli Chiefdom re-launched a campaign to fundraise Shillings 2 billion to construct a palace Isabaruuli.
Buruuli Chiefdom Struggles To Raise Funds for Palace Construction13 Oct 2021, 09:38 Comments 104 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Local government Updates
File Photo; Isabaruuli Mwogezi Butamanya and his counterpart Ssabanyala Baker Kimeze at function held recently at his palace located at Kibira village in Nakasongola town
