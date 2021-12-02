Dominic Ochola
Bus Operators Fail to Enforce Hiked Transport Fares

2 Dec 2021 Kampala, Uganda
Buses loading passengers at Namayiba park

Caroline Apalat, a booking Clerk for Gogolon Transporters Ltd that plies the Kampala-Moroto route via Mbale, Kumi and Soroti in Eastern Uganda says several passengers who booked cancelled their Thursday trip forcing them to charge the initial rates.

 

