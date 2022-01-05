In short
Initially, the transporters had doubled the fares after the Ministry of health directed transporters to carry half of their licensed capacity to ensure social distancing to minimize COVID-19 transmission.
Bus Operators Maintain Fares Despite Carrying Full Capacity
