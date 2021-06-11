Dominic Ochola
12:36

Bus, Taxi Parks in Gulu Deserted as Operators Heed to Inter-district Travel Ban

11 Jun 2021, 12:28 Comments 137 Views Business and finance Security Health Report
Field Force Unit - FFU and Traffic Police seen patroling Queen's Avenue Street in Gulu City - Photo by Dominic Ochola

Field Force Unit - FFU and Traffic Police seen patroling Queen's Avenue Street in Gulu City - Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short
Patrick Bongomin, the Manager of Makome Bus Company said they have parked all their fleets with exception of cargo trucks.

 

Tagged with: Standard Operating Procedures - SOPs. cargo trucks
Mentioned: Makome Bus Company St. Mary’s Hospital Lacor

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.