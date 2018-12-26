Busabala Traders Count Losses As Bobi Wine Concert Is Blocked

In short
Several traders and business persons in Busalaba trading centre, makindye division are counting losses after Bobi Wines Boxing day concert at one love beach is blocked by police
Pink water police trucks deployed at one love beach Busalaba Login to license this image from 1$.
