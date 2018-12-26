Alex Otto
Busabala Traders Count Losses As Bobi Wine Concert Is Blocked

26 Dec 2018 Kampala, Uganda
Pink water police trucks deployed at one love beach Busalaba Alex Otto

In short
Several traders and business persons in Busalaba trading centre, makindye division are counting losses after Bobi Wines Boxing day concert at one love beach is blocked by police

 

