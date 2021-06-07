Buses Hike Fare as Many leave Kampala over New Covid-19 Measures

In short

Fares by Link Bus Co to medium destinations like Hoima, Masindi and Mubende doubled to Ushs 40,000, while tickets to Fort Portal and Kasese went up to Ushs 70,000 respectively, according to price lists displayed at their offices.



Alex Muhwezi, the Manager Global Bus Kampala Terminal says they had to drive empty buses from upcountry to Kampala to pick up people, hence the increment in fares.