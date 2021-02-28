Bush Fires Costing Electricity Cooperative Society Millions in Electric Pole Maintenance

In short
The PACMECs General Manager Isaac Odong says since the onset of the dry season in October last year the wild bushfires fires have caused unprecedented damage to electricity infrastructure, mainly electric poles and transmission wires.
Bush Fires Costing Electricity Cooperative Society Millions in Electric Pole Maintenance28 Feb 2021, 09:52 Comments 154 Views Pader, Uganda Environment Business and finance Northern Updates
An electric pole hanging after being burnt by wild bushfires along Mucwini Madi Opei road in Kitgum Photo By Dan M Komakech (2)
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.