Bushenyi District PAC Chairperson Arrested

22 Jun 2019, 11:27 Comments 126 Views Local government Misc Updates

Sources at the district indicate that the Karasi is facing charges of uttering false documents and forgery. It is alleged that he forged academic papers to serve as Speaker for Bushenyi Municipality and later chairperson of the public accounts committee.

 

