Speaking during a stakeholders meeting on Friday at the Bushenyi District Headquarters hall, Serunjogi said it has turned into a habit for health workers at the health centre to reject and abandon victims from accidents who need First Aid, or victims of mob justice.
Bushenyi DPC to Arrest Health Workers Who Reject Accident/Mob Victims
15 Oct 2022
