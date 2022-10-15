EDSON KINENE
10:16

Bushenyi DPC to Arrest Health Workers Who Reject Accident/Mob Victims

15 Oct 2022, 10:10 Comments 117 Views Bushenyi, Uganda Human rights Updates

In short
Speaking during a stakeholders meeting on Friday at the Bushenyi District Headquarters hall, Serunjogi said it has turned into a habit for health workers at the health centre to reject and abandon victims from accidents who need First Aid, or victims of mob justice.

 

