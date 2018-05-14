Bushenyi Leaders Reject OWC Cassava Cuttings Over Delays

In short
David Bainomugisha, the Bushenyi district production officer says that the deliverly is un timely and distributing the cuttings to farmers is a wastage of time.. The cuttings in question were reportedly delivered by one Nakalema Dorothy on behalf of the Operation wealth creation.
Bushenyi Leaders Reject OWC Cassava Cuttings Over Delays14 May 2018, 18:46 Comments 140 Views Bushenyi, Uganda Agriculture Analysis
The letter from the office of the Chief Administrative officer Bushenyi
