Bushenyi Oil Leaked from Pump Fuel Station: Energy Ministry

13 Jul 2021, 21:08 Comments 114 Views Bushenyi, Uganda Science and technology Environment Updates
Official of Ministry of Energy and Mineral development pick samplesof alleged oil from Matsya Kizinda

In short
Last week, residents of Mastya Village when they found kerosene freely flowing in their area from underground.

As a result, the Energy Ministry dispatched a technical team from Petroleum Supply Department to pick samples from the alleged wells and conduct an offsite survey.

 

