Bushenyi Politicians, Traders Bicker over Placement of Campaign Posters

In short
The business community says that the posters which have been fixed on almost all signposts and roadside buildings are making the structures untidy. To others, the signage sends a wrong signal about their choice of candidates, yet they have no connection to the candidates whose posters are pinned all over their buildings.
Bushenyi Politicians, Traders Bicker over Placement of Campaign Posters19 Aug 2020, 15:26 Comments 115 Views Bushenyi, Uganda Politics Election Updates
A signpost that belongs to a SACCO covered with Minister Mary Karooro Okurut Posters Photo EDSON KINENE
In short
Tagged with: Buildings Business signposts Political posters
Mentioned: Electaral Commission
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.