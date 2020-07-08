AYUBU KIRINYA
05:20

Busia District Leaders Halt Enforcement of Face Mask Use

8 Jul 2020, 05:14 Comments 108 Views Health Misc Updates

In short
The border district received 305,000 face masks for distribution as part of a government declaration calling for the mandatory wearing of masks to safeguard communities against COVID-19. But the masks were not enough to cover the people fall within the bracket of those targeted for the distribution of masks.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.