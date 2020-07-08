Busia District Leaders Halt Enforcement of Face Mask Use

In short
The border district received 305,000 face masks for distribution as part of a government declaration calling for the mandatory wearing of masks to safeguard communities against COVID-19. But the masks were not enough to cover the people fall within the bracket of those targeted for the distribution of masks.
Busia District Leaders Halt Enforcement of Face Mask Use8 Jul 2020, 05:14 Comments 108 Views Health Misc Updates
In short
