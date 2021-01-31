In short
Vincent Okurut, the Busia Town Clerk, says they are currently handling the procurement process, which they expect to conclude in the next three weeks. He says they have already addressed issues of the people who will be affected by the projects.
Busia Municipality Secures UX 17Billion To Tarmac 3Kms of Roads
