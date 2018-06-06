Busia RDC Calls for Calm

In short
Residents accused the suspect of kidnaping a 2-year- old boy they found him with in Busia Taxi Park. Residents stormed Busia Police Station demanding that police hands over the suspected kidnapper prompting police to use teargas and live bullets to disperse them leading to running battles, which brought business in the border town a standstill.
Busia RDC Calls for Calm6 Jun 2018, 17:59 Comments 135 Views Busia Uganda, Uganda Crime Breaking news
