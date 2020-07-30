Busia Residents Abandon COVID-19 Guidelines

In short
Our reporter observes that residents within all major trading centers in town facemasks which are either in the pockets or below their chins, boda-boda cyclists are now carrying more than one person, business operators have failed to put hand washing facilities at their businesses and cross border businesses through porous points are going on normally.
Busia Residents Abandon COVID-19 Guidelines30 Jul 2020 Busia, Eastern Region, Uganda Health Updates
