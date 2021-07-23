AYUBU KIRINYA
14:01

Busia, Tororo Districts Want Sugar Factory Closed for Polluting River Malaba

23 Jul 2021, 13:57 Comments 138 Views Tororo, Eastern Region, Uganda Environment Local government Updates
wastes from the factory dumped in the swamps

wastes from the factory dumped in the swamps

In short
John Okea, the Tororo district L.C.V chairman says that have raised complaints as Tororo local government leaders to the factory management for the last six years to have a better waste management plan but in vain.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.