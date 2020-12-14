Gabriel Mukisa
17:05

Busia Traders Storm Police Over Congested Trucks

14 Dec 2020, 17:02 Comments 135 Views Busia Uganda, Uganda Business and finance Updates

In short
According to the traders, trucks parking along customs road block clients from seeing what is displayed in shops, breed insecurity, cause accidents and pause a serious health hazard as the truck drivers excrete in polythene bags and dispose their water drainage tranches putting their lives at risk of a cholera outbreak.

 

