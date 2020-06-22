In short
John Wejuli, the Sireka Village LC 1 Chairperson, says the only borehole in the parish that was drilled in 2002 broke down in 2015 and has never been repaired.
Busia Villages Lack Clean Water Sources 22 Jun 2020 Busia, Eastern Region, Uganda
L.C.1 chairman and a resident standing holding a non functional shallow borehole drilled in Syonga village in 2004 by Busia district local government
