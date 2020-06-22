AYUBU KIRINYA
13:16

Busia Villages Lack Clean Water Sources Top story

22 Jun 2020, 13:13 Comments 175 Views Busia, Eastern Region, Uganda Environment Local government Misc Updates
L.C.1 chairman and a resident standing holding a non functional shallow borehole drilled in Syonga village in 2004 by Busia district local government

In short
John Wejuli, the Sireka Village LC 1 Chairperson, says the only borehole in the parish that was drilled in 2002 broke down in 2015 and has never been repaired.

 

