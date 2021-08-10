Busia Woman On the Run For Beating Own Children Into Coma

In short
Rajab Mudibo Malaba, a resident of Solo B village, says that he pushed away Nambafu who was still assaulting the minors despite the heavy bleeding. Malaba says that he carried the minors who were unconscious and took them to Busia central police station where police entered a case of child abuse vide SD REF 68/09/08/2021.
Busia Woman On the Run For Beating Own Children Into Coma10 Aug 2021, 10:45 Comments 96 Views Busia Uganda, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.