Business Activity Improves In May - Stanbic Bank Survey

10 Jun 2020, 12:27 Comments 136 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Misc Report
A lot more people can now drive to work.

The Purchase Managers Index (PMI) rose to 41.9 points in May from the reading of 21.6 in April, an indicator business activity resumed as more shops opened, private cars released and public transporters let to carry people although on a limited level.

 

