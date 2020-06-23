Namajja Elizabeth
Business Community Roughs Up Protesters

23 Jun 2020 Lugazi, Buikwe, Uganda
Two of the demonstrators arriving at Lugazi Police Station

Three people including the former Mayor Lugazi Municipality, Asea Ozima, John Bosco, Paul Kalyango sustained injuries in the scuffle and are hospitalised at Joska Medical Clinic in Lugazi. Two other protesters were arrested and handed over to police.

 

