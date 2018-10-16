Wambuzi Reacheal
Business Community Upbeat about New Jinja Bridge

16 Oct 2018, 13:16 Comments 144 Views Jinja, Uganda Business and finance Report
Color illumination at the source of the Nile bridge in Jinja district. Wambuzi Reacheal

The bridge which was funded by a loan from Japanese International Cooperation Agency JICA will be officially commissioned on Wednesday by President Yoweri Museveni, becoming the second gateway to the Eastern part of Uganda after the Owen Falls Bridge which has exceeded its lifespan.

 

