Julius Ocungi
08:55

Business Competition Fueling Motorbike Thefts in Gulu-Security

11 May 2022, 08:52 Comments 145 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Business and finance Security Updates
Boda Boda operators ride their motorbikes past the Gulu University main Campus in Gulu city.

Boda Boda operators ride their motorbikes past the Gulu University main Campus in Gulu city.

In short
The Deputy Gulu Resident City Commissioner for Pece-Laroo Division Peter Banya says following their meetings with the organization’s branch managers last week, information emerged among the motorbike dealers that competition could be driving the theft.

 

Tagged with: Motorcyle theft in Gulu
Mentioned: Peter Banya, Deputy Gulu City RCC Laroo-Pece Division

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.