Business Halted for Several Hours as Police Battles FDC Supporters in Gulu City

In short
Some of the residents were seen picking the teargas canisters and throwing them back at the police while others used stones to attack the heavily armed police officers.
Business Halted for Several Hours as Police Battles FDC Supporters in Gulu City18 Nov 2020, 19:08 Comments 189 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance Politics 2021 Elections Breaking news
LOP Aol in Blue Gomesi and Amuriat (barefoot) marches through the streets of Gulu City. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara
In short
Tagged with: 2021 elections Betty Aol Ocan, the Leader of Opoosition (LOP) Patrick Oboi Amuriat FDC party president businesses halted in gulu
Mentioned: Gulu City
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.