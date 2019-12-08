Christopher Kisekka
12:17

Business Operators in NansanaTampering with Yaka Metres

8 Dec 2019, 12:12 Comments 108 Views Nansana, Uganda Crime Misc Report
Umeme and security officers on door to door operation dubbed komboa.

Umeme and security officers on door to door operation dubbed komboa.

In short
Eng. John Baptist Nuwamanya, Metering Services Manager at Umeme who led the operation says they have found out that many clients had added several components to their Yaka metres enabling them to utilize electricity without pre-loading tokens.

 

Tagged with: client connection distribution company electricity loss operation operator pole robbery security unit
Mentioned: Nansana Municipality Umeme Yaka

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.