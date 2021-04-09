Basaija Idd
Business Paralysed in Kasese as DRC Nationals Protest Against UN Mission

9 Apr 2021, 11:34 Comments 248 Views Kasese, Uganda Security Business and finance Updates
Some of the cross boarder traders stuck with thier goods in Mpondwe on Thursday

The UN mission has more than 12,000 troops deployed, most in the vast country’s mineral-rich east, where killings more than doubled last year. More than 330 people have been killed and 40,000 others displaced over the last three months alone as a result of the clashes, according to the Kivu Security Tracker, which maps unrest in the region.

 

