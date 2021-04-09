In short
The UN mission has more than 12,000 troops deployed, most in the vast country’s mineral-rich east, where killings more than doubled last year. More than 330 people have been killed and 40,000 others displaced over the last three months alone as a result of the clashes, according to the Kivu Security Tracker, which maps unrest in the region.
Business Paralysed in Kasese as DRC Nationals Protest Against UN Mission
In short
