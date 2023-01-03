Business Remains Dull at Freedom City Mall Days After Deadly Stampede

In short
Jessica Nakibuuka and Juliet Nakandi who operate jewellery and mobile money shops respectively explained that sales have remained low and blamed it on the presence of security personnel that scares away clients seeking services.
Business Remains Dull at Freedom City Mall Days After Deadly Stampede3 Jan 2023, 17:28 Comments 169 Views Human rights Business and finance Security Updates
Boda-boda riders waiting for passengers at their stage infront of Freedom City Mall. Photo by Dominic Ochola_URN
In short
Tagged with: Freedom City Mall Ibrahim Kizito
Mentioned: Abtex Promotions Ndyanabo Diagnostics Ltd
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.