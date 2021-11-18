Business Slowly Resumes On Buganda Road After Bomb Explosions

In short
On Thursday, the barriers at Buganda Road along Park Royal Plaza and African Village were removed allowing people to access the buildings. Boda Boda riders were also allowed back on their stages along Buganda Road.
Business Slowly Resumes On Buganda Road After Bomb Explosions18 Nov 2021, 17:40 Comments 62 Views Business and finance Security Updates
