Businesses Counting Losses as Power Outage Persists in Lira

In short
Tom Onyuti, who has a welding workshop, says that he has failed to deliver on his customer’s doors and window orders due to the power outage. He believes that the timing is very bad because customers want to finish work during the festive break.
Businesses Counting Losses as Power Outage Persists in Lira24 Dec 2022, 13:39 Comments 93 Views Lira, Uganda Business and finance Northern Updates
Mentioned: UMEME Lira
