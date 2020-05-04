Kukunda Judith
Businessman Abid Alam Granted Bail

4 May 2020, 16:53 Comments 71 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Misc Report
Abid Alam appearing in court via Zoom Technology from Kitalya Prison

Abid Alam appearing in court via Zoom Technology from Kitalya Prison

In short
His first attempt to apply for bail was thwarted when the magistrate declined to use an online conferencing app to consider the application on grounds that there is no law enabling the court to use the technology. The same technology was used in today’s session, following a regulation issued by the chief justice authorizing judicial officers to use online technologies to entertain bail applications.

 

Tagged with: Abid Alam Joan Acaa Ketty Kassanda Land wrangles businessman abid alam

