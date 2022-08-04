Kukunda Judith
18:43

Businessman Appeals Dismissal of His Torture Case Against Speaker of Parliament Top story

4 Aug 2022, 18:40 Comments 150 Views TWED Towers, Kafu Road, Kampala, Uganda Court Report
The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among Annet

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among Annet

In short
"Take notice that Matovu Francis alias Butto being dissatisfied with the ruling of Honorable Justice Ssekaana Musa which was delivered on the 27th day of July 2022 in the High Court of Uganda at Kampala Civil Division intends to appeal to the Court of Appeal against the whole decision and orders made therein," reads the notice in

 

Tagged with: Annet Anita Among CMI Frank Matovu alias Butto Speaker of Parliament Torture

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.