In short
According to Yasmin, she saw her daughter in Katumwa’s vehicle about a fortnight ago and sent him messengers to return the girl in vain. When Zzana police failed to act, Yasmin complained to Katwe police station, which picked up Katumwa on Monday night.
Businessman David Katumwa Arrested Over Missing Teenager Top story20 Oct 2020, 21:33 Comments 117 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
